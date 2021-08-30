Wi-Lan Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.88 million during the quarter.

