William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.26.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $18,406,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

