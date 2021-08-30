Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 27,015 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.09. 3,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,706. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.