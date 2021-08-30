Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 296.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.62. 14,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

