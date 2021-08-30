Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 6.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock remained flat at $$91.46 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.45 and a twelve month high of $91.54.

