Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 617.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 357,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.58. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

