Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.26. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.