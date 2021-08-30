Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

SPEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

