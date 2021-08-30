Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.73. 15,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

