WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.47 Million

Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce sales of $78.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.18 million and the highest is $78.70 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $307.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.80 million to $308.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.72 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,223. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $927.47 million, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.