WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $53.97. 23,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 44,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 587.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.