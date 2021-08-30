Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.26.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.05. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.