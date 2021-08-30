XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Truist

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective cut by Truist from $185.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.92.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.