Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 4.9%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. 1,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 163,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

