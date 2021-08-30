Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Ally Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 174,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

