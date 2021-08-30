Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

American Superconductor stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

