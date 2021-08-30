Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $200.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.