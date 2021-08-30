Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.27 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $509.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.79 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

EXP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 332,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,989. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,689. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $37,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

