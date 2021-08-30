Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce sales of $68.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.48 million and the lowest is $68.11 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $61.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $271.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $275.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.32 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $306.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

