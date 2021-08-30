Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $15.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 304.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,957,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,003. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $363.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

