Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.32. 200,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Seeyond increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

