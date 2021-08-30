Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report sales of $3.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the highest is $3.90 million. QuickLogic reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $17.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

