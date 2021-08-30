Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $342.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $345.05 million. RadNet reported sales of $291.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RDNT opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

