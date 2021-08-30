Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post $9.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%.

SBBP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SBBP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

