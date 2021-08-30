Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. TTEC reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.