Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.97. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

OLED opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

