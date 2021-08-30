Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post $23.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $86.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $239.54 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $815.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

