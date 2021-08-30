Zacks: Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.71). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

