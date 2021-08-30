Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $626.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.94 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

GES opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60. Guess? has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

