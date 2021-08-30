Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $642.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. 1,063,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.