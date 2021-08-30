Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $642.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. 1,063,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

