Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.64. OneMain reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $16,152,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

