Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post sales of $334.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the lowest is $334.15 million. Zendesk posted sales of $261.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,626.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $317,846,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.04. 1,412,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

