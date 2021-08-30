Zacks: Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce $64.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

