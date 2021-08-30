Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,097. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

