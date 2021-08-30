Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post $9.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $30.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 23,913,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,705,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

