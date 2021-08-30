Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $910.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

EA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

