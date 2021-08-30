Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce sales of $153.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.82 million to $154.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,638. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

