Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. 506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,953. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,511,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,918,000 after buying an additional 119,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

