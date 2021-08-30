Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $118.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.60 million and the lowest is $117.90 million. LivePerson reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $468.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.92.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

