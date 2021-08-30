Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

