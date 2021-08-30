Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.45 Million

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce $352.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.30 million and the highest is $354.74 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $304.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $39,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.