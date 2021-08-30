Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05. Afya has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Afya by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.