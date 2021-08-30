Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $86,566,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

