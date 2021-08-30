Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

