Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,317. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

