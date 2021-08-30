Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lessened by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.87. 34,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

