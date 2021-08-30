ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.06

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $27.08. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 107,165 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

