Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $347,000 Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $158.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

