Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABG opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

