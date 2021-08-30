Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,306 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

